Pet of The Week

7News Weather Labs: Why do we sweat?

In this week's edition of 7News Weather Labs, meteorologist Alex Searl teaches you why humans sweat when it gets hot outside.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hello everyone, In this week’s edition of 7News Weather Labs, I will teach you why humans sweat. The answer? It cools our body temperature down through a process called evaporative cooling.

While sweat cools us down, it often is not enough in the summer heat. This is why it is so important that we use other methods of cooling down in the summer. The most important thing you can do in the summertime to stay cool is to drink lots of water. Some other tips to cool down are to wear loose-fitted clothing, take breaks indoors with air conditioning (or in the shade if you cannot get indoors), or go for a swim!

Texoma’s hottest months of the year are July and August, so be sure to practice heat safety this summer!

Hot temperatures again today, and a chance for storms this evening | 7/13 AM
The city’s Mayor, Jackie Menasco, said she’s appreciative of the Sheriff Department’s help...
City of Mangum still without active police force
