7News Weather Labs: Why do we sweat?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hello everyone, In this week’s edition of 7News Weather Labs, I will teach you why humans sweat. The answer? It cools our body temperature down through a process called evaporative cooling.

While sweat cools us down, it often is not enough in the summer heat. This is why it is so important that we use other methods of cooling down in the summer. The most important thing you can do in the summertime to stay cool is to drink lots of water. Some other tips to cool down are to wear loose-fitted clothing, take breaks indoors with air conditioning (or in the shade if you cannot get indoors), or go for a swim!

Texoma’s hottest months of the year are July and August, so be sure to practice heat safety this summer!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.