Anadarko man charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko man is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Anadarko Police were called out to a home on East Kansas Avenue last week for a possible stabbing.

When they arrived, court documents say they found Fred Russell on the ground with a man standing over him. That man said he lived at the house for years, despite that he came home and said Russell locked all the doors, so the man crawled through his bedroom window, only for Russell to allegedly attack him with a kitchen knife.

The struggle ended with Russell on the ground and disarmed. He was taken to the hospital to be looked at, and that’s when he allegedly told investigators that he didn’t recognize the man coming through the window and thought he was there to kill him, so he grabbed a knife.

If convicted he faces up to 10 years in jail, and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

