Authories respond to structure fire Thursday afternoon

A structure fire was reported at SW Summit Avenue Thursday afternoon.
A structure fire was reported at SW Summit Avenue Thursday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A structure fire was reported at SW Summit Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 1:41 p.m.

Authorities worked to keep the fire contained and were eventually able to control the blaze around 2:45 p.m. The single-story, abandoned structure has been deemed a total loss. There were no reported injuries.

Fire marshalls state will begin investigating the incident once the structure is deemed safe to enter.

