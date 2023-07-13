City of Mangum still without active police force

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city of Mangum is currently without an active police force.

Trouble reportedly started when the Police Chief left in June, shortly followed by most of his staff.

”The city manager came and told me they no longer had a police chief,” said Greer County Sheriff Steven McMahon. “Later that day, another officer resigned. Then two days later their assistant chief resigned. That left them with one officer who was getting ready to start CLEAT and was unable to do patrol work.”

Since then, the Greer County Sheriff Department has stepped in to cover the slack. The Sheriff said his team is hands on with calls city police would normally receive.

”Without an active police department we’re handling those calls. Over a hundred calls in the last month just right here in Mangum,” the Sheriff said. “It’s definitely stretched us thin.”

The city’s Mayor, Jackie Menasco, said she’s appreciative of the Sheriff Department’s help during this time.

“I”m super thankful for the Sheriff Department,” she said. “As any small community in Southwest Oklahoma would know, we work together as a community because we don’t have the same resources as Oklahoma City or other places like that. So whether it be in a school system, city, everybody works together.”

Menasco added that while the city department is looking to hire more officers, she wants to emphasize the city isn’t without protection

“We’re still being policed. We’re not without coverage, it’s just a different type of coverage than we’ve had in the past,” Menasco said.

McMahon said he’s thankful for the city’s appreciation.

”Our citizens have been great about thanking us. If we see them out and about.. they come up to us, thank us for stepping up and helping,” he explained. “That’s just what we do.”

In the executive session of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the Mangum council discussed the possibility of hiring a new chief of police. 7News was confirmed a decision was made, that chief will start on August 1st.s

