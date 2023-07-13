Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

City of Mangum still without active police force

The city’s Mayor, Jackie Menasco, said she’s appreciative of the Sheriff Department’s help during this time.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The city of Mangum is currently without an active police force.

Trouble reportedly started when the Police Chief left in June, shortly followed by most of his staff.

”The city manager came and told me they no longer had a police chief,” said Greer County Sheriff Steven McMahon. “Later that day, another officer resigned. Then two days later their assistant chief resigned. That left them with one officer who was getting ready to start CLEAT and was unable to do patrol work.”

Since then, the Greer County Sheriff Department has stepped in to cover the slack. The Sheriff said his team is hands on with calls city police would normally receive.

”Without an active police department we’re handling those calls. Over a hundred calls in the last month just right here in Mangum,” the Sheriff said. “It’s definitely stretched us thin.”

The city’s Mayor, Jackie Menasco, said she’s appreciative of the Sheriff Department’s help during this time.

“I”m super thankful for the Sheriff Department,” she said. “As any small community in Southwest Oklahoma would know, we work together as a community because we don’t have the same resources as Oklahoma City or other places like that. So whether it be in a school system, city, everybody works together.”

Menasco added that while the city department is looking to hire more officers, she wants to emphasize the city isn’t without protection

“We’re still being policed. We’re not without coverage, it’s just a different type of coverage than we’ve had in the past,” Menasco said.

McMahon said he’s thankful for the city’s appreciation.

”Our citizens have been great about thanking us. If we see them out and about.. they come up to us, thank us for stepping up and helping,” he explained. “That’s just what we do.”

In the executive session of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the Mangum council discussed the possibility of hiring a new chief of police. 7News was confirmed a decision was made, that chief will start on August 1st.s

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.
OSBI continues search in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Cotton County man
Tucker Myers faces decades in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age...
Snyder man arrested after admitting to sexual assault of juvenile
A Rush Springs man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries from over the...
Rush Springs man faces six counts of third-degree burglary
The Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 is under investigation, according to the...
Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 under investigation
Officials say the driver was attempting to turn when they rolled over into the ditch.
Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover

Latest News

The city’s Mayor, Jackie Menasco, said she’s appreciative of the Sheriff Department’s help...
Mangum Police
Lawton Police are still on the search for a man they say was the man behind the wheel last week.
Lawton Police searching for man behind hit and run involving motorcycle
.Wichita Falls residents and businesses are being placed under Stage 1 water restrictions.
Wichita Falls enforcing water restrictions
Anadarko Police were called out to a home on East Kansas Avenue last week for a possible...
Anadarko man charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon