Comanche Nation adopts Madische Road
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday, the Comanche nation held an Adopt-a-Road ceremony for Madische Road in Comanche County.
They held the sign unveiling at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a short ceremony.
The tribe is hoping to keep the road, just outside the Comanche Nation headquarters, litter-free
When a road is adopted, the group volunteers to make sure it’s clean and work on it every 90 days.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.