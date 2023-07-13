Comanche Nation adopts Madische Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wednesday, the Comanche nation held an Adopt-a-Road ceremony for Madische Road in Comanche County.

They held the sign unveiling at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a short ceremony.

The tribe is hoping to keep the road, just outside the Comanche Nation headquarters, litter-free

When a road is adopted, the group volunteers to make sure it’s clean and work on it every 90 days.

