Fort Sill welcomes new commanding general

Major Winston P. Brooks will assume command in a ceremony located on the Old Post Quadrangle.
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is welcoming its new commanding general on Thursday, July 20.

Major Winston P. Brooks will assume command in a ceremony located on the Old Post Quadrangle.

Brooks has a slight history with Fort Sill as he completed Field Artillery Basics as well as Advanced Courses on the base in the early ‘90s. He has spent time all over the country and world at bases in Texas, Georgia, California, Washington D.C., Poland Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iraq, and Germany.

The ceremony is set for 8 a.m. with Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center commanding general, set to officiate.

