Hot temperatures again today, and a chance for storms this evening | 7/13 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to feel very similar to what we experienced yesterday. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 70s. Skies are expected to be clear throughout the day with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon high temperatures will reach into the triple digits for most across Texoma. Along with hot temperatures, it is once again going to be a muggy day. This will make heat index values across the area once again get near the 115-degree mark. This has led to the majority of the area once again being placed under an extreme heat warning. If you plan on spending time outdoors today, be sure to stay hydrated and be aware of potential heat exhaustion symptoms.

This evening scattered chances for showers/storms will arrive in Texoma. This is not expected to be a widespread event, but some isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out. If a storm does flare up to severe status, it is expected to stay a low-end severe storm with 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail. These rain chances will start around 9 PM this evening, and go into the early morning hours tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning temperatures will start in the upper 70s. Skies are expected to stay partly cloudy throughout the day with afternoon highs reaching the low 100s. Another possibility for rain/storms will roll in tomorrow night in northern Texoma. A line of storms is expected to develop in northern Oklahoma and move towards the southeast. While most of us in Texoma will not get any rain from this system, areas near I-40 have the best chance of seeing storms.

Saturday and Sunday temperatures will drop back into the 90s due to a cold front that will move through the area on Saturday morning. Rain chances will continue to stick around over the weekend, but the best chance for rain will be Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Going into next week, rain chances should start to diminish. This will also lead to more sunshine and temperatures will once again climb into the triple digits.

Have a great Thursday and stay hydrated! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.