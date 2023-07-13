Kiowa County approves sales tax increase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After inspectors reported the current jail did not meet certain standards, Kiowa County will be implementing a sales tax increase to renovate the old National Guard Armory building into a new facility.

Starting October 1, sales tax will be increased from .5% to 1.5% for all of Kiowa County.

Sheriff Joe Janz said this was the best option available to make sure the community wasn’t heavily impacted, and it keeps money within the county.

“I was told that the jail inspectors were coming at us and looking at us hard because we were one of the counties that had, like I said one of the oldest jails. It wasn’t coming up to standards that they have nowadays, so we had to do something. So that’s why I presented it to the commissioners and said, ‘Hey, we have got to do something to protect our county,” said Janz.

According to Janz, renovating the armory will be more cost-effective than trying to get the current jail up to standard or building a brand new building.

“We could be fined, which goes against the property owners. We’d be having to pay fines and they can exceed up to $10,000 a day fines for not meeting the standards. That also goes to where we’re supposed to have a county jail. If we don’t have a jail we have to transport and house them somewhere else,” Janz added.

This sales tax change will be implemented for the next 25 years, or until they are able to pay off the renovations sooner.

