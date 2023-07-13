Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Law enforcement tackles the rise of drug trafficking in Comanche County

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County is seeing a rise in drug use and distribution, according to Sheriff Kenny Stradley, and he said it’s because people are finding new ways to make it accessible.

“It’s readily available, and that’s what’s brought it coming on fast and people are frustrated sometimes and they turn to that. It’s a bottomless pit,” said Stradley.

The issue was brought to light during a recent meeting Sheriff Stradley had with county commissioners.

“Drugs are in just about everybody’s families. Somebody in their family, percentage-wise is going to be on drugs. That’s how fast it’s coming. There’s no one who can say, ‘Nah, it’s not happening.’ Yeah, it is,” said Stradley.

One of the most important assets to fight the battle, according to Stradley, are the agents on the front lines, in the streets.

“You’ve gotta have that drive and I have a great narcotics team. They have that drive and OBN. Everybody around here, Lawton police department we all have that drive to get them because we see it every day.”

If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction you can reach out to the county health program for resources.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBSI searches for a missing Cotton County man.
OSBI continues search in ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Cotton County man
A Rush Springs man has been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries from over the...
Rush Springs man faces six counts of third-degree burglary
Officials say the driver was attempting to turn when they rolled over into the ditch.
Four to five hundred gallons of oil spilled in Waurika following semi-truck rollover
Senator John Michael Montgomery announced his resignation today. Starting in August, he will...
State Senator Montgomery steps down following Chamber of Commerce appointment
Tabatha Peri, left, and Angela Owens helped new parents surrender their infant shortly after a...
Newborn surrendered to Texas store employees after surprise birth

Latest News

Anadarko Police were called out to a home on East Kansas Avenue last week for a possible...
Anadarko man charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Kiowa County Jail sign pictured above.
Kiowa County approves sales tax increase
Wednesday, the Comanche nation held an Adopt-a-Road ceremony for Madische Road in Comanche...
Comanche Nation adopts Madische Road
According to court documents filed today, 18-year-old Malachi Morales is facing three charges...
Altus man arrested for alleged sexual assault, kidnapping