Law enforcement tackles the rise of drug trafficking in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County is seeing a rise in drug use and distribution, according to Sheriff Kenny Stradley, and he said it’s because people are finding new ways to make it accessible.

“It’s readily available, and that’s what’s brought it coming on fast and people are frustrated sometimes and they turn to that. It’s a bottomless pit,” said Stradley.

The issue was brought to light during a recent meeting Sheriff Stradley had with county commissioners.

“Drugs are in just about everybody’s families. Somebody in their family, percentage-wise is going to be on drugs. That’s how fast it’s coming. There’s no one who can say, ‘Nah, it’s not happening.’ Yeah, it is,” said Stradley.

One of the most important assets to fight the battle, according to Stradley, are the agents on the front lines, in the streets.

“You’ve gotta have that drive and I have a great narcotics team. They have that drive and OBN. Everybody around here, Lawton police department we all have that drive to get them because we see it every day.”

If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction you can reach out to the county health program for resources.

