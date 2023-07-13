Expert Connections
‘Let’s Talk About It: The Gilded Age’ launching near the end of July

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The McMahon Auditorium Authority is partnering with the City of Lawton, the Arts & Humanities Division, and Cameron University to launch “Let’s Talk About It: The Gilded Age.”

7News spoke with Jason Poudrier, the City of Lawton’s Arts & Humanities Division administrator, about the upcoming series, how people can get involved, and why it’s important to him.

“Let’s Talk About It: The Gilded Age” is a five-part series featuring scholar-led discussions that will bring five different novels to life through thought-provoking examinations and provide deeper insights to those in attendance.

The series will happen at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Cameron University Library. It begins on July 20 with a discussion on “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” led by Dr. David Fennema.

It will continue with discussions on novels such as “The Red Badge of Courage,” “The Awakening,” “The Souls of Black Folk,” and “The Call of the Wild.”

It is open and free for the community. You can pick up copies of each book at the City of Lawton Arts & Humanities office during work hours if you’d like to participate in the series.

For more information, you can visit the City of Lawton’s Arts & Humanities Division Facebook page here.

