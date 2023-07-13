Lawton Police searching for man behind hit and run involving motorcycle

Expert Connections
Lawton Police are still on the search for a man they say was the man behind the wheel last week.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are still on the search for a man they say was behind the wheel last week, when he allegedly hit a man on his motorcycle and took off.

LPD identify the suspect as 38-year-old Bernard Furr.

Tips came in from the family of the victim who gave authorities photos of the truck and the VIN number, which led to the identification.

Police say Bernard was at the Too Zoo Bar where video footage showed him back out of the parking space... with the crash happening just seconds later. The Driver of the motorcycle was injured in the process.

The truck was tracked to an address in Geronimo, where authorities say blood was on the front bumper.

If you know where Furr is tonight, call Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636.

Your tip can remain anonymous.

