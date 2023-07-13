Marlow Public Schools text miscommunication sparks uproar

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - Marlow Elementary School Parents received a text message Wednesday afternoon stating that any child with an outstanding balance on their lunch accounts will not be able to enroll in the next school year.

The text, which was met with unrest from the community, was a miscommunication according to Marlow Public Schools Superintendent Corey Holland, and it’s a mistake that needs to be addressed.

“So certainly on our part we could have worded it a little bit differently.”, Superintendent Holland said.

“So I want to be clear, if a student is a resident in our district and they’re an approved transfer, we’re going to educate that child. Whether they owe us money or not.”

Superintendent Holland says the main goal of the text was to help pay off the $20,000 Marlow’s Child Nutrition Services owes and to encourage those who have an outstanding balance to get it resolved one of two ways.

“Either A, come in and pay the bill, or B come in and have a conversation with us about how we’ll set up a payment plan based on your need and your ability to pay, and then you’re good.”

If your child attends Marlow Public Schools and you need to pay off their lunch account, you can call the administration building at (580) 658-2719.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.