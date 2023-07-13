Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Mom says she gave birth at home after being sent away from the hospital

The mother and her family say she gave birth just 30 minutes after being sent home from the hospital. (KOVR via CNN)
By KOVR Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A California mother says she gave birth at home after being sent home from the hospital. She says the experience was frustrating, and she hopes sharing it will help someone else.

Shayanna Markham, pregnant with a baby girl, began having contractions in June and went to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville. She says she felt pressured to leave and come back later. Her cervix was 5 centimeters dilated, and her contractions were every seven to eight minutes.

Doctors told her that being in labor could take anywhere between hours and days.

“She would recommend that I either went home to labor longer and then, when it got five minutes apart or they got stronger to come back or to walk around the outlets and dilate more,” Shayanna Markham said.

So, she returned home.

While there, baby Harper came into the world. It happened just 30 minutes after Shayanna Markham got back home, according to a video her sister posted on TikTok.

“I just grabbed a towel and put it underneath me. Harper came out, and I caught her,” Shayanna Markham said.

Her husband, Will Markham, was on the phone with 911.

“I didn’t know what to do. They walked me through what I needed to do and what steps to take until EMTs arrived,” he said.

The family was billed not only for the initial hospital visit but also for an ambulance trip back. Because their daughter had already been born, they were billed twice.

The entire ordeal left everyone frustrated.

“I’m more frustrated with it because when we were there, I had to ask to be checked to see how dilated I was,” Shayanna Markham said.

“I was mad at the nurse once I got there. After I cleaned up the mess, I shot to the hospital. She had mentioned, ‘Oh, I’m gonna put in your notes that you give fast delivery, so you don’t get sent home,’ and I made some comments back,” Will Markham said.

Now a month old, baby Harper is happy and healthy. Her mother hopes sharing her experience can turn a negative into a positive by helping others, so they aren’t put in the same situation.

“It didn’t help me, but if it could help another woman, then I’m glad it happened. I’m just glad me and Harper are OK,” Shayanna Markham said.

After hearing about what happened via TikTok, some medical professionals expressed outrage over the mishandling of the situation, while other mothers chimed in with similar personal experiences.

Copyright 2023 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker Myers faces decades in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age...
Snyder man arrested after admitting to sexual assault of juvenile
The Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 is under investigation, according to the...
Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 under investigation
According to court documents filed today, 18-year-old Malachi Morales is facing three charges...
Altus man arrested for alleged sexual assault, kidnapping
Jessica Musselman, the former RSVP administrator explained that accepting such a grant would...
Lawton City Council rejects grant, maintains RSVP
Lawton Police are still on the search for a man they say was the man behind the wheel last week.
Lawton Police searching for man behind hit and run involving motorcycle

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged...
Kevin Spacey testifies in his own defense in sexual assault trial at London court
Mom gives birth at home after frustrating hospital experience
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
No deal on Hollywood actors contract; strike vote will be held Thursday morning
Shirley Phillips says she’s thankful to be alive as she recovers from a rabid fox attack. She...
Woman bites rabid fox to escape vicious attack