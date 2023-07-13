Expert Connections
Storms move in overnight with a mostly dry Friday | 7/13PM

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing throughout most of the overnight hours
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hot temperatures and high dewpoints are yet in place again this afternoon! The heat alerts go until 9 tonight. We’ve seen sunshine throughout most of the day but as we inch closer to the evening, clouds have started to build. We are looking at storms developing later tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing throughout most of the overnight hours.

The strongest of storms will be capable of producing quarter sized hail and up to 60mph wind gusts. Flooding could be a concern given recent heavy rainfall, especially if we see storms linger over the same areas. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the upper 70s.

Friday will see high temperatures for most locations in the triple digits. Regardless of what side of 100 you’re on, we’ll see feels like temperatures for all locations from 100 to 107 degrees. A heat advisory will be in place for most locations from 12PM-9PM. South winds will be light at 5 to 15mph. Most of Friday will stay dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Similar to what we’ll see tonight, showers and thunderstorms look to develop later in the evening and continue into the overnight hours. This development is aided by a cold front that will move southward Friday evening. Those storms are capable of producing up to 70mph wind gusts and golf ball sized hail. The best chance for storms will be in northern Oklahoma with the storm zone staying confined to SWOK mostly.

The cold front will bring high temperatures down into the mid 90s by Saturday afternoon under partly cloudy skies and north winds at 10 to 15mph. Another round of showers/storms will develop and track across our area during the afternoon and evening Saturday into Sunday. This will be the last round of showers as a ridge of high pressure will build back over the Southern Plains starting early next week.

We may see showers linger into Sunday morning but the bulk of the day will stay dry under partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s to upper 80s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

As the ridge builds, it will eliminate any/all storm changes and increase high temperatures and moisture!

Monday will see highs

Storm chances continue into the weekend as high plains convection once again tracks into our area during the evening and overnight hours. The ridge will begin building back into the area for the early to middle portion of next week, which will decrease our storm chances and increase our temperatures.

