Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Commanding Generals Assumption of Command Ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is preparing to welcome a brand new Commanding General, and there are some things the community should be aware of before attempting to go on post.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, Fort Sill’s Community Relations Liaison, about what residents need to know regarding the assumption of command ceremony, gate hour changes, and upcoming events.

Fort Sill Commanding Generals Assumption of Command will occur at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, at the Old Post Quadrangle. They’ll be welcoming Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks as he takes command of both Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence.

Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks graduated from the Field Artillery Basic and Advanced Courses on Fort Sill in the early 90′s, making him no stranger to the area. He also held the United States Field Artillery School Commandant title from June 2020 to May 2021.

During his time in the military, he’s worked all over the globe. His first assignment was with the 333rd Field Artillery Battalion in Germany as a platoon leader.

The ceremony for Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks is open to the public, but you must have a visitor’s pass. If you can’t make it in person, you can watch it online via the official Fort Sill Facebook page.

Due to a staffing shortage, some gates are working on different schedules. Currently, both Key Gate East and 52nd Street gates are open at their regular hours. For other changes in gate availability, you can visit the official Fort Sill Facebook page.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, at LETRA, there will be a Bass Tournament. It is open to the public, with participation in the tournament costing $25 or $35 if you want to participate in the Biggest Bass Competition. Registration can be done beforehand or on the day of the event.

Also happening on Saturday, July 15, is an adults-only pool party at the Quinette Outdoor Pool behind the Patriot Club. It will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will cost $4 per person.

From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, there will be a Cheers & Careers networking event at the Patriot Club. It’s an opportunity for community members to make connections, find new opportunities in the Lawton/Fort Sill area, and build relationships.

For more information, you can visit the Fort Sill MWR website here.

