61st Annual Walters Round-Up Club Rodeo kicks off with parade

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 61st Annual Walters Round-Up Club’s Rodeo kicked off Thursday night with a parade.

The parade was held along Broadway Street in Walters and various community members and organizations went down the roadway to celebrate the beginning of the event.

Among those in the parade was the Comanche Nation. We spoke with the Comanche Nation’s 2023 Princess, McKenzi Sovo, about what it meant to be a part of the show.

“I really like being in parades. I really enjoy it,” said Sovo. “Seeing everyone. Waving at them and I like just being a good representative and representing our Comanche Nation really well. For the parade, I rode a horse that’s something really good that I really wanted to do it looked good for the Comanche Nation!”

And the rodeo will be taking place every night through Saturday at the Max Phillips Arena.

Chutes open at 8 every night.

Tickets at the gate are $8 for adults and $6 for kids. Kids four and under get in for free.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.