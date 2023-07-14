Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Altus Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander

Altus Air Force base said goodbye to one wing commander and said hello to another in a change of command ceremony.
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force base said goodbye to one wing commander and said hello to another in a change of command ceremony.

Colonel Blaine Baker said goodbye, handing over the reign to Colonel Jeffrey Marshall.

In his speech, Colonel Baker said he has no doubt the wing is in great hands and those under Colonel Marshall will be blessed thanks to his leadership skills.

“I do have big shoes to fill and I think probably any incoming commander would say the same thing, but it’s the team,” Marshall said. “It’s the team that builds the base and it’ll be the team that we all collectively go together and make the base better.”

Colonel Marshall says it’s an honor to be back in Altus after being away for the past five years and that he can’t wait to get to work and integrate himself with the community again.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker Myers faces decades in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age...
Snyder man arrested after admitting to sexual assault of juvenile
According to court documents filed today, 18-year-old Malachi Morales is facing three charges...
Altus man arrested for alleged sexual assault, kidnapping
The Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 is under investigation, according to the...
Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 under investigation
Lawton Police are still on the search for a man they say was the man behind the wheel last week.
Lawton Police searching for man behind hit and run involving motorcycle
An LED sign in front of Marlow Elementary School
Marlow Public Schools text miscommunication sparks uproar

Latest News

Elgin holds 121 birthday celebration Saturday
Elgin holds 121 birthday celebration Saturday
More storms tonight and into the weekend
More storms tonight and into the weekend | 7/14PM
The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest Annual Showcase and Hall of Fame Induction...
Western Swing Music Society hosts Induction Ceremony
Altus Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander