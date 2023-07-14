Altus Air Force Base welcomes new wing commander

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force base said goodbye to one wing commander and said hello to another in a change of command ceremony.

Colonel Blaine Baker said goodbye, handing over the reign to Colonel Jeffrey Marshall.

In his speech, Colonel Baker said he has no doubt the wing is in great hands and those under Colonel Marshall will be blessed thanks to his leadership skills.

“I do have big shoes to fill and I think probably any incoming commander would say the same thing, but it’s the team,” Marshall said. “It’s the team that builds the base and it’ll be the team that we all collectively go together and make the base better.”

Colonel Marshall says it’s an honor to be back in Altus after being away for the past five years and that he can’t wait to get to work and integrate himself with the community again.

