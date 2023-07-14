Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Standoff in Anadarko ends with suspect in custody

Multiple agencies in Anadarko responded to an armed standoff around 3 p.m. Friday.
Multiple agencies in Anadarko responded to an armed standoff around 3 p.m. Friday.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple agencies in Anadarko responded to an armed standoff around 3 p.m. Friday.

Caddo County Sheriffs went to the home off second west and Kentucky to make a tactical entry to take the person into custody. Several agencies ended up being called in.

As of right now, there are no details as to how the altercation began or who was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker Myers faces decades in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age...
Snyder man arrested after admitting to sexual assault of juvenile
According to court documents filed today, 18-year-old Malachi Morales is facing three charges...
Altus man arrested for alleged sexual assault, kidnapping
The Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 is under investigation, according to the...
Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 under investigation
Lawton Police are still on the search for a man they say was the man behind the wheel last week.
Lawton Police searching for man behind hit and run involving motorcycle
An LED sign in front of Marlow Elementary School
Marlow Public Schools text miscommunication sparks uproar

Latest News

An order put in place around four p.m. yesterday allowed city officials and providers to...
Maintenance and storm damage leave some local neighborhoods in the dark
A Children United sign at the site of the new park.
Children United receives donations for all-inclusive park.
A six-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Archer City on Sunday.
Crash injures three, kills child in Archer City
At Fort Sill, more than 120 basic trainees have officially begun their military careers as...
Fort Sill sees 120 basic trainees graduate, beginning their military careers
Chateau Reed is primed for breakout season in Waco