Standoff in Anadarko ends with suspect in custody

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple agencies in Anadarko responded to an armed standoff around 3 p.m. Friday.

Caddo County Sheriffs went to the home off second west and Kentucky to make a tactical entry to take the person into custody. Several agencies ended up being called in.

As of right now, there are no details as to how the altercation began or who was taken into custody.

