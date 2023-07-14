Expert Connections
Arrest made in connection with Robert De Niro’s grandson’s death, reports say

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, died at age 19 earlier this month. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) - A 20-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with the suspected overdose death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, news outlets in New York reported.

Sofia Haley Marks was arrested Thursday evening on federal drug distribution charges, law enforcement sources told the media.

ABC7 in New York said the woman is believed to have sold drugs to 19-year-old Leandro De Niro Rodriguez before his death.

Marks is expected to appear Friday in federal court, NBC New York reported.

De Niro Rodriguez was found dead in his Lower Manhattan apartment on July 2.

His mother, Drena De Niro, announced his death the following day on Instagram and blamed drugs, though an official cause of death hasn’t been released in the case.

