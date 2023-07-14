Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Beautiful Day 'Supermarket Sweep' selects winners

Winners were recently selected to participate in the Beautiful Day Supermarket Sweep in Stephens County.
By Haylee Chiariello and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Winners were recently selected to participate in the Beautiful Day Supermarket Sweep in Stephens County.

Beautiful Day of Stephens County ended the selling of their raffle tickets. The 4 winners selected on July 13 will soon pick out $1,000 in groceries at Delbert’s Supermarket.

The contest will take place between August 7th and 11th at whichever Delbert’s Supermarket the winners pick. The entire community will be invited out to watch them rush through the supermarket and collect their prize while enjoying live music and food.

“It’s empowering to know, and still know, that community exists, said Kelsey Roberts, Executive Director of Beautiful Day Foundation. “The community is still saying that they love the place they call home and they are putting forth the funds to support local community school programs. Beautiful Day is so lucky and blessed to be on the receiving end of their generosity.”

Roberts says Beautiful Day raised around $30,000 with this event, and that every dollar will go right back into the communities they serve.

