Change of command ceremony welcomes Lt. Col. Dermody

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The command team of the 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery looks a little different after Fort Sill officials held a change of command ceremony.

The July 13 ceremony included the traditional playing of the national anthem and the passing of the colors. Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Trentham is handing over the wheel to the incoming commander Lieutenant Colonel Brian Dermody.

This is a full circle experience for Dermody as his military training and education brought him to Fort Sill for the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course, as well as the Joint Fires Observer course.

“I think Colonel Dermody is a great guy I think he’s going to do an awesome job, a really good leader.” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Trentham. “I’m excited for him and excited for the team and just to see how he continues to help them get better everyday.”

Incoming Lt. Col. Dermody shared his perspective on the leadership of Lt. Col. Trentham, stating “He’s done a phenomenal job he’s built and organization that has created a foundation that I can come in on. He’s done remarkable things to insure that our artillery force is ready to support the maneuver and fight wars for our nation.”

