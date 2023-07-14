Children United receives donations for all-inclusive park.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Children United of Southwest Oklahoma’s all-inclusive park project has received some much needed funding from various organizations in the community, the most recent of which came from Arvest Bank through the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest who donated $10,000 towards the park is committed to helping out local organizations and it’s something they take great pride in.

“Arvest is super excited to present this on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” says Business Banking Manager Angela Spradlin.

“You know, there’s a lot of good things going on in Lawton and we’re just proud to be a small part of making a difference.”

Arvest, along with other donations from local groups and organizations such as the McMahon Foundation, Kiwanis Club and the City of Lawton have cut the total price of the project from $1,000,000 down to right around $384,000.

The playground will have the needs of those with disabilities in mind with it’s specialized equipment, all of which will be handicap accessible.

“Some of the playground equipment will have ramps that wagons and wheel chairs can get on,” says Jeannette Klein, Chair of the Children United Committee.

“There’s going to be a special swing where a child can actually wheel up on the swing and there’s a bench opposite that where a family member or a parent or whatever can swing with them.”

The project is expected to be finished by late this year if the weather permits, or by early next year if there are weather delays.

