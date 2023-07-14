Cold front tonight will bring another round of storms | 7/14 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will feel much like a copy and paste from yesterday. To begin the day, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will be over the region until the early afternoon hours, but then sunshine will return in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the triple digits once again across most of Texoma, and heat index values are expected to range from 105 to 110 degrees. This is slightly lower than yesterday, which is why most of the area is under a heat advisory instead of an extreme heat warning.

Tonight another round of storms is expected ahead of a cold front that will push through the area. These storms have the possibility of being severe with the primary hazards being quarter-sized hail and 60 mph winds. Storms will enter Texoma from the north around 10 PM this evening. Storms will weaken as they move into the area, but severe weather will be possible until 2 AM tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s forecast looks to be much cooler than today because of that cold front as afternoon highs will only reach the low 90s. We will stay cloudy throughout the day tomorrow with lingering rain chances during the daytime and evening hours. There could be some pop-up storms as well, but severe weather appears not likely at this time.

Sunday will be fairly similar to Saturday with high temperatures once again only reaching the lower 90s. Rain chances will be possible in the morning and early afternoon hours, but we should dry by the evening hours. This will be the beginning of a dry pattern for next week.

Monday through Thursday of next week will be a similar forecast every day. Temperatures will climb into the triple digits every day with mostly sunny skies. Rain is not expected on any one of these days, so it should be feeling like a typical summer week.

