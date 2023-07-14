Crash injures three, kills child in Archer City

ARCHER CITY, Texas (KSWO) - A six-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Archer City on Sunday.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on South Rose Street and East South Street on the edge of city limits. Four people in total were in the truck at the time of the crash, 3 were injured, treated, and released, while the child died in the hospital.

DPS says the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed, and sped past a stop sign at the intersection, causing the truck to hit a ditch and roll over.

The child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.