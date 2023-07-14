Elgin holds 121 birthday celebration Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin holding their birthday celebrations tomorrow after the town recently turned 121.

A parade starts the celebration. It kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at the Methodist church and ends at the Elgin Community Center.

But, the festivities don’t end there, they have a whole day of events planned.

”Then we will have free hot dogs, birthday cake, ice cream then we will also have bounce houses, a trailer that will have video games in it,” Elgin Chamber of Commerce, Leslie Durham, shared. “A touch-a-truck event a handful of vendors and just some other games like a basketball toss, a football toss a foam party event and things like that are all here to celebrate the birthday”

Durham says it took many hours and meetings to put the celebration together.

If you’re interested in being in the parade, they say it’s not too late. Line up is at 8:30 Saturday morning.

