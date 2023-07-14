Expert Connections
Flight attendant saves couple’s honeymoon; sends passport to woman who forgot it

A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.
A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.(Delta | WANF)
By Hope Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A couple says their honeymoon was saved thanks to a Delta flight attendant going above and beyond.

Atlanta News First reports that the situation started when a passenger identified as Lawyrn F. realized she had forgotten to take her passport with her on an international trip.

Lawyrn F. reportedly was on an international Delta flight with her new husband as the two were on their way to a cruise for their honeymoon.

But without her passport, the cruise would be a no-go.

According to Delta, that’s when a flight attendant identified as Dusty D. intervened.

Officials said he picked the passport up from where she had left it in Detroit, brought it to Atlanta, and passed it to a crew member who was also heading to the couple’s destination.

The woman ended up getting her passport before the cruise and kept her honeymoon plans going.

“We were so touched and grateful,” the couple said. “A renewed faith in humanity was the best wedding gift.”

