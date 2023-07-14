Fort Sill holds ceremony to send off ‘Deep Strike’ into deployment

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - It was a bittersweet ceremony this afternoon on Fort Sill, as loved ones of the 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery Regiment said their goodbyes, as the uniformed men and women of the “Deep Strike” go on deployment.

The ceremony took place at Rinehart Fitness Center, as unit leaders cased the colors in preparation for their deployment to the Pacific Theater.

“As of right now, we’re going to be standing firm with our allied partners, so that would be the Republic of Korea Army, and as part of it, we’re going to be a deterrent to any form of aggression,” said Lt. Col. of the 20 Field Artillery Regiment, Peter Crosthwaite.

Private First Class, Jermy Reyes has mixed emotions about deployment.

“I’m kind of excited really, and a little bit anxious, because this is my first time leaving not with my family because I’ve traveled with my family a lot, but this is my first time with my battle buddies,” Reyes said.

