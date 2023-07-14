Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill sees 120 basic trainees graduate, beginning their military careers

At Fort Sill, more than 120 basic trainees have officially begun their military careers as...
At Fort Sill, more than 120 basic trainees have officially begun their military careers as soldiers in the US Army.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - At Fort Sill, more than 120 basic trainees have officially begun their military careers as soldiers in the US Army.

They graduated alongside their peers with the D Battery, 1st of the 40th Field Artillery.

They graduated today on Fort Sill’s polo field, they’ll now head to their Advanced Individual Training Schools including Field and Air Defense Artillery, the medical field and military intelligence.

Haling from Visalia, California is our basic training honor graduate, Private First Class Garret Chalifoux.

Private First Class, Garret Chalifoux
Private First Class, Garret Chalifoux(KSWO)

PFC Chalifoux is planning to be a 74-Delta or a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist.

From everyone here at 7News, congratulations!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker Myers faces decades in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age...
Snyder man arrested after admitting to sexual assault of juvenile
According to court documents filed today, 18-year-old Malachi Morales is facing three charges...
Altus man arrested for alleged sexual assault, kidnapping
The Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 is under investigation, according to the...
Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 under investigation
Lawton Police are still on the search for a man they say was the man behind the wheel last week.
Lawton Police searching for man behind hit and run involving motorcycle
An LED sign in front of Marlow Elementary School
Marlow Public Schools text miscommunication sparks uproar

Latest News

It was a bittersweet ceremony this afternoon on Fort Sill, as loved ones of the 2nd Battalion,...
Fort Sill holds ceremony to send off ‘Deep Strike’ into deployment
An order put in place around four p.m. yesterday allowed city officials and providers to...
Maintenance and storm damage leave some local neighborhoods in the dark
A Children United sign at the site of the new park.
Children United receives donations for all-inclusive park.
A six-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Archer City on Sunday.
Crash injures three, kills child in Archer City