Fort Sill sees 120 basic trainees graduate, beginning their military careers

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - At Fort Sill, more than 120 basic trainees have officially begun their military careers as soldiers in the US Army.

They graduated alongside their peers with the D Battery, 1st of the 40th Field Artillery.

They graduated today on Fort Sill’s polo field, they’ll now head to their Advanced Individual Training Schools including Field and Air Defense Artillery, the medical field and military intelligence.

Haling from Visalia, California is our basic training honor graduate, Private First Class Garret Chalifoux.

Private First Class, Garret Chalifoux (KSWO)

PFC Chalifoux is planning to be a 74-Delta or a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist.

