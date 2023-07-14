Local Wedding Industry reacts to controversial Supreme Court Decision

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

In a six to three opinion the court favored website designer Lorie Smith who, challenged a Colorado anti-discrimination law by refusing a request for a wedding website from a gay couple.

The decision caused various reactions from industry insiders, Teresa Grayson, founder of Rainbow Services, told me she feels the decision is a step backward.

“It’s just like anyone else same sex couples want to have the happily ever after, the family, the children, the beautiful wedding, the home. There shouldn’t be a strain of a stigma for that to happen,” said Grayson.

The ruling caused even more controversy, with the alleged customer revealing themselves as a straight married man and denying the request ever happened.

But Grayson says wedding planning has been a struggle for local queer couples long before the decision. Many local vendors accused of turning down or ignoring same-sex customers.

“There were even before the ruling challenges, so I do see that this opens up another door for there to be additional challenges,” said Grayson.

Many local ministers we spoke to said they are relieved by the court’s decision and now feel safe saying no.

Minister Lisa Christiansen told me that she’s officiated same-sex weddings and will continue to, but above all values the ability to choose.

“If it can be no shirt, no shoes, no service, then why can’t the business make other decisions as well? It’s not really discrimination I personally don’t think,” said Christiansen.

Moving forward Christiansen hopes fellow business owners respect the ruling and their fellow human beings.

“Leave it where it is, don’t try to blow things out of proportion and try to take advantage of a system that’s in place because we have had justice served and that’s what this is about,” said Christiansen.

