Maintenance and storm damage leave some local neighborhoods in the dark

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Heat and wind aren’t the only reason you and your family might be powerless this summer there’s another controlled obstacle that might keep your family in the dark.

It’s called Load Shedding or more commonly, rolling blackouts. A technique used across the nation by power pools, to distribute demand during high-stress times.

Last night’s storm as well as scheduled maintenance outages, caused many cities including Altus, Magnum, and Frederick to start load shedding.

The order put in place around four p.m. yesterday allowed city officials and providers to schedule rotating outages.

“Unfortunately most of that will happen in residential areas, and then maybe large commercial areas. They won’t ask us to shut off any nursing homes, schools, hospitals, or anything like that. That’s part of keeping structure to keep the whole system from collapsing. Cause if we had a collapse or a meltdown we would be out for several weeks,” said Kyle Davis Frederick City Manager.

While many concerned citizens turn blame towards providers and city officials, the call comes from the Southwestern Power Pool, a transmission organization dispatching power for over 14 states.

“And the way I liken that is the federal aviation administration, where they control the traffic of the airplanes in the sky. They don’t own the airplanes but they control the traffic. Southwest power pool is kinda the same way, that they don’t own the transmission lines but they control and direct the flow on them,” said Matt Caves an official from Western Farmers Electric Cooperative.

For Frederick, the load-shedding call ended earlier this morning, but many officials are concerned that the grid is struggling under the summer weather pressure.

“Being in a storm area, and high temperatures, of course, more people, more electronic devices, and more consumption whether it be through personal use or electric cars. The grid is only so big,” said Davis.

Leaders from both the City of Frederick and the Western Farmers Electric Cooperative told us they are appreciative of the communities cooperation and patience.

