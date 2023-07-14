Expert Connections
More storms tonight and into the weekend | 7/14PM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front will enter into our area tonight aiding in the development of showers and thunderstorms into Saturday morning but also cooler weather into the weekend. A line of storms have already developed along the front (in southern Kansas just before 4PM). This line will gradually grow westward and move south into this evening.

I’m expect the cold front to be near I-40 around 10 this evening and reach the Red River a couple hours later. The top concerns tonight will be wind gusts between 60 to 70mph and quarter sized hail. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding concerns where 1-3″ remains possible!

Rain chances look to end by mid-morning. Tomorrow is going to be much cooler with all of the area seeing below average temperatures. Saturday will see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move into part of Texoma Saturday night and linger through Sunday morning. The risk of severe weather currently looks to be low but still look for heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Highs will be in the low 90s but some may not hit the 90 degree mark, only staying in the upper 80s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

A ridge of high pressure settles back in resulting in high temperatures and mugginess. The good news however about the heat dome returning, while triple digits heat index values will rise into the triple digits starting Monday, they will be lower than the past few days!

We’ll see high temperatures above 100° for all locations next week with no chances for rain.

Have a great weekend! -LW

