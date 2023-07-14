School supplies available in upcoming giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple Lawton organizations are coming together to help make the back-to-school rush easier for Lawton students and teachers.

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, Cameron Baptist Church, and The Great 580 are just a few of the organizations that have partnered together to present the 6th Annual Teacher and Student Supplies Giveaway.

Organizers say they began with handing out just dozens of backpacks, but the giveaway has increased so much they plan to hand out upwards of 700 bags this year.

“This is an initiative that we’ve been a part of for... this will be our 6th year doing it,” said Jeff Elbert, President of The Great 580. Our first year, we gave away 60 bags and we were on campus at Cameron University just kind of giving them away. And from there it grew into something much more cooler.”

The giveaway will be held August 5 at Cameron Baptist Church from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

To receive a bag, families are required to register their students, with a 5 bag limit per family. Adult must physically accompany their student and will be required to present their ID and ticket.

Teachers may receive supplies by presenting a valid Teacher’s ID on site during the giveaway. No registration is required for teachers. Supplies will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Families may register students through this website.

