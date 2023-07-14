VIDEO: People are seen harassing manatees on beach

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. (WFTS/CNN) - The conventional wisdom when you spot an endangered manatee in Florida is to admire them from a distance.

But some beachgoers at one Florida beach were caught on drone video illegally touching and even chasing some manatees.

The video from Michael McCarthy’s drone shows a group of manatees known as an aggregation at an Indian Shores beach.

It’s illegal to touch or even chase after the endangered creatures.

As McCarthy points out in the video, most people were respectful, but not everyone.

“There were plenty of people that just had to touch them and chase them around,” he said.

McCarthy, who owns See Through Canoe, often looks for marine life to record with his drone, and this is not what he wanted to find.

In another of his shots, you see a man nearly run over by a massive manatee that can weigh more than 1,000 pounds.

“It’s a little surprising But not uncommon for things like this to happen,” said Marie Filipek, senior animal care professional at Zoo Tampa.

She spends much of her time in the zoo’s manatee critical care center, rehabbing them from boat strikes or illness with the hope go getting them back to the wild.

She said people need to give manatees their space.

“They will come closer to shore. Usually, it’s in mating current so it will be a group of males and one female that they are trying to breed. So definitely in that case you want to give them their space and let nature do its thing,” Filipek said. “We don’t want to interfere with that. We want these animals populating as they are an endangered species, so we don’t want to interfere with that.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said to call them at 1-800-404-FWCC if you see people harassing manatees in Florida. That includes disturbing the herds in any way.

Fines can be up to $100,000, and offenders can even go to jail.

McCarthy said he reported this encounter to FWC, but there’s no word if anything came of it.

But in the video, he expressed concern over the crowds confusing the manatees as they tried to move away.

“They couldn’t really go anywhere, though, because the crowd followed them when they tried to move up or down the beach,” he said.

The number of manatee deaths has been alarmingly high in recent years.

The state reported at least 800 deaths last year, and a record 1,100 died in 2021.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.