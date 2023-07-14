Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Walters Service Club Pow Wow celebrates and honors past members

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight saw the Walters Service Club Pow Wow, a small memorial event.

During the event, past members of the Service Club were honored and memorialized, a gesture greatly appreciated by those members’ families.

“People remember the Walters Service Club,” Martin Oberly, son of late Walters Service Club Member, Eva Winnerchy Oberly. “And if they’ve been around some time, they recall the people involved with it, like my mother and a number of other people, that some of their descendants still live here in Walters, so it’s important to them as a function of the Indian community, I guess you could say.”

Friday through Saturday, the Comanche Nation will hold its Homecoming Pow Wow, which is their second largest Pow Wow.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

