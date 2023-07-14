Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Western Swing Music Society hosts Induction Ceremony

The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest hosts their 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
By Haylee Chiariello and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Steve Short from Yukon, Ben Lawson from Ninnekah, and John David Smith from Lone Grove are included in the 2023 list of inductees.

The celebrations began July 13 at the Great Plains Coliseum and will continue until July 15. Tickets for the event will cost $5 for members of the Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest and $10 for non-members. The event includes cake walks, door prizes, drawings for prizes, and live entertainment.

The event is as much about honoring area musicians as it is fostering those who are up and coming in the field. “We’re a non profit, we all do this without pay” said John Jones, President of the Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest. “All the money that we take in that doesn’t go towards running the event is used for music scholarships for deserving youth, and we give out quite a few of those each year, and we’re really proud of that.”

