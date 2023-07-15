Comanche Nation continues 70 Annual Comanche Nation Homecoming at Sultan Park

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation had a day of festivities at Sultan Park celebrating the 70th Annual Comanche Nation Homecoming Celebration.

Today’s events featured gourd dances, different contests for both men and women and more fun like turtle racing and cornhole.

Kevin Sovo, one of the MCs, says what is most important about this annual event is honoring the veterans who sacrificed their life for this country.

“We’ve been taught to honor our veterans since we were a young age and the Native Americans always hold the veterans in high regard because they fought for our lives and our freedoms and everything we get to do today,” said Sovo. “It’s because they put their lives on the line for us at one time or another.”

Sovo says it’s a way of life and the Homecoming celebration is the perfect opportunity to visit with people you haven’t seen in years and to meet new people. He said he always looks forward to seeing everyone at the Homecoming.

The event is open to the public and will be taking place all weekend in Sultan Park.

