Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche Nation continues 70 Annual Comanche Nation Homecoming at Sultan Park

The Comanche Nation had a day of festivities at Sultan Park celebrating the 70th Annual Comanche Nation Homecoming Celebration.
By Cade Taylor, Tanya Chiariello and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation had a day of festivities at Sultan Park celebrating the 70th Annual Comanche Nation Homecoming Celebration.

Today’s events featured gourd dances, different contests for both men and women and more fun like turtle racing and cornhole.

Kevin Sovo, one of the MCs, says what is most important about this annual event is honoring the veterans who sacrificed their life for this country.

“We’ve been taught to honor our veterans since we were a young age and the Native Americans always hold the veterans in high regard because they fought for our lives and our freedoms and everything we get to do today,” said Sovo. “It’s because they put their lives on the line for us at one time or another.”

Sovo says it’s a way of life and the Homecoming celebration is the perfect opportunity to visit with people you haven’t seen in years and to meet new people. He said he always looks forward to seeing everyone at the Homecoming.

The event is open to the public and will be taking place all weekend in Sultan Park.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker Myers faces decades in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age...
Snyder man arrested after admitting to sexual assault of juvenile
According to court documents filed today, 18-year-old Malachi Morales is facing three charges...
Altus man arrested for alleged sexual assault, kidnapping
The Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 is under investigation, according to the...
Comanche County Commissioner for District 1 under investigation
Lawton Police are still on the search for a man they say was the man behind the wheel last week.
Lawton Police searching for man behind hit and run involving motorcycle
An LED sign in front of Marlow Elementary School
Marlow Public Schools text miscommunication sparks uproar

Latest News

The building division warns homeowners of the risks of repairs to solar equipment.
City of Lawton Building Division warns homeowners with solar systems to check installation agreements
A single vehicle rollover wreck blocked off a residential street in Northwest Lawton late this...
Single-vehicle rollover blocks off Ridgecrest in Northwest Lawton
With triple digit temperatures seemingly here to stay, the City of Waurika is holding a water...
Waurika hosting water drive to support First Responders
OU and OSU brace for final Bedlam matchup