A round of storms expected tonight, but conditions dry out to begin next week | 7/15 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! A line of storms is expected overnight into tomorrow morning, so let’s break down everything that is expected. First, the timing is looking to be from 1 AM to 8 AM moving from northwest to southeast. The storms will be most likely to be severe when they first arrive in Texoma, but severe activity will be limited due to the fact this system will be well into the nighttime hours by the time it reaches Texoma. Still, the primary severe hazard will be strong winds of 60 to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail. Heavy rainfall will be possible as well, which means there could be flooding problems in parts of Texoma. These storms are expected to clear out in the late morning, then we should have lots of sunshine later in the day tomorrow with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s.

The week ahead is starting to look more like a summer pattern. We are expecting to stay dry Monday through Thursday will lots of sunshine every day. Temperatures will climb into the triple digits each day. Winds will be on the stronger side on Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts into the 30 mph range, but other than that it should stay fairly calm during the week.

Rain chances return on Friday and Saturday, but it is up in the air exactly what will happen. One weather model shows lots of rain on Friday and Saturday, while other models show isolated chances for rain. We will work out the details of this forecast as we move closer, so check back for updates!

