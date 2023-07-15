Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight | 7/15 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be a change of pace compared to the past week of weather. Last night a cold front pushed through the area, which will bring much a much cooler afternoon with highs only reaching the low 90s this afternoon. Skies are expected to stay mostly cloudy throughout the day, with isolated showers at any point in time. It is one of those day where you may want to check the weather app before you head out the door at any point in time.

Tonight a line of storms will move through the area. It is expected to mostly affect north Texas, but isolated storms could move into southwest Oklahoma as well. There is a severe weather risk with this system with the primary hazard being strong winds and small hail. Storms will arrive in our western counties as early as midnight and will be out of the area by 7 AM tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning showers will linger behind the line of storms for the morning hours. Skies will be cloudy as well in the morning, but sunshine will return in the afternoon with drier conditions. Tomorrow’s high will only once again reach the low 90s due to northern winds and cloud coverage.

Monday through Friday of next week is a very similar forecast for each day. A dry pattern is expected to set in for Texoma, so there is no chance for rain any day during the week. Temperatures will also return to the triple digits every single day next week. Skies will see some cloud coverage, but generally mostly sunny skies are expected.

