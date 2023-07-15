Thunder drop final Summer League game

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight was the last time we will see the OKC Thunder in action in Las Vegas, as they look to end the summer league on a good note.

But luck has officially ran out for OKC in Vegas as the Wizards couldn’t miss today shooting 53 percent from the field, and even better from downtown a whooping 57 percent.

A pair of lottery standouts in Vegas as Bilial Coulibaly and Johnny Davis led the way for the wizards scoring a combined 41 points, Losing 105 to 89 in the Thunder’s curtain call in Sin City...

