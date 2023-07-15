Waurika hosting water drive to support First Responders

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Waurika is holding a water and drive to make sure First Responders stay hydrated.

The Hydrate Our Heroes Drive aims to keep firefighters, police and first responders stay hydrated as they respond to situations like fires in the summer heat. The City hopes this effort will help First Responders stay hydrated during emergency situations.

“So we’re fully geared up in our turnout gear for fires, which adds a couple degrees along with the sun beating down” said Waurika Firefighter Lodge Scott. “Fires themselves are hot, so it takes it out of us.”

For those interested in contributing to this effort, the City of Waurika is accepting donations of water, sports drinks, or light snacks. All donations will be accepted at Waurika City Hall. There is no deadline to contribute, as donations will be accepted at any time.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.