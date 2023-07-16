Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association host 9th annual Wheels for Warriors Poker Run

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of bikers came to Diamondback Harley-Davidson Saturday morning to ride in the 9th annual Wheels for Warriors Poker Run hosted by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association OK 10-3 Chapter.

The Poker Run, which had the riders go to various locations in the area to draw poker cards, had two prizes: a $500 award for the highest hand and a $250 award for the lowest.

There was also a silent auction with various prizes ranging from a gun safe, a custom whiskey barrel and a standing toolbox.

CVMA OK 10-3 Chapter Commander Jason “Rock” Gibson says seeing the community come together to support homeless vets is what they are all about.

“So this is what we do, this is our organization and we are all about,” Gibson said.

“And we’re just fortunate to be able to do tha amongst fellow veterans and also help out veterans that are in need or that have been forgotten about.”

All of the proceeds from todays event will go towards helping homeless veterans throughout Oklahoma.

