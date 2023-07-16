Jackson County unveils First Responder Memorial

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wave of emotions for families in Jackson County today, unveiling a new memorial honoring and saluting the service of nine first responders killed in the line of duty.

“I felt my dad here today, We remember him every day but to see this and see this in perpetuity, It’s just a great thing,” said Chuck Butchee Son of fallen officer Charles Dee Butchee.

Officers from fire, police, and EMS ranging from the 1920s and 2018 are forever memorialized in Altus City Park.

Mayor Robert Garrison said he hopes the memorial keeps these nine names in the community’s hearts and minds.

“It’s about not forgetting people and not forgetting people who have done what they are supposed to do. Also making sure our first responders know how important they are to the town, the state, and the nation,” said Garrison.

The memorial started as a passion project for Sandra Clinton, but over a year of work has uncovered many fallen and forgotten officers.

“What hit me with this is how many people I didn’t know were line of duty deaths. For them to now be on here, and for everyone to see, and not just me to know that was a line of duty death,” said Sandra Clinton Memorial Committee member.

The monuments not only stand as a tribute to those we have lost but to the Oklahoma standard.

The project committee said the memorial would not be here if not for the communities donations, of both time and money.

“I see the opportunity to remember to be grateful and that we are not only Americans and Oklahomas, but Altus-ians, and Jackson County folks. There is nobody better in the world. I believe that the people of southwest Oklahoma,” said Jerrid Kendrix Southwest Oklahoma District 52 State Representative.

