Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton 12-year-old just reeled in a fish around nine pounds short of a world record.

Xavier Hennessee was down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with his family when he hooked a 52-inch crevalle jack. The fish weighed in at around 50 pounds. Lisa Hennessee said it took Xavier around 15-20 minutes to reel in the fish, all on his own. When he got it to the surface, others pulled it up so Xavier could pose for a photo.

Most crevalle jack weigh in anywhere from three to 20 pounds, so Xavier’s fish was a big haul. Not only that, but it fell just eight pounds, eight ounces short of the world record. That award was given to another 12-year-old down in Florida by the International Game Fish Association back in 2021.

Congrats to Xavier on his cool catch!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight...
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight | 7/15 AM
A single vehicle rollover wreck blocked off a residential street in Northwest Lawton late this...
Single-vehicle rollover blocks off Ridgecrest in Northwest Lawton
The building division warns homeowners of the risks of repairs to solar equipment.
City of Lawton Building Division warns homeowners with solar systems to check installation agreements
How safe is SW Oklahoma's tap water
How safe is Southwest Oklahoma’s tap water?
The Comanche Nation had a day of festivities at Sultan Park celebrating the 70th Annual...
Comanche Nation continues 70 Annual Comanche Nation Homecoming at Sultan Park

Latest News

A group of cyclists begin their Poker Run.
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association host 9th annual Wheels for Warriors Poker Run
A Children United sign at the site of the new park.
Children United receives donations for all-inclusive park.
61st Annual Walters Round-Up Club Rodeo kicks off with parade
61st Annual Walters Round-Up Club Rodeo kicks off with parade
Multiple Lawton organizations are coming together to help make the back-to-school rush easier...
School supplies available in upcoming giveaway