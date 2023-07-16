Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton 12-year-old just reeled in a fish around nine pounds short of a world record.

Xavier Hennessee was down in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with his family when he hooked a 52-inch crevalle jack. The fish weighed in at around 50 pounds. Lisa Hennessee said it took Xavier around 15-20 minutes to reel in the fish, all on his own. When he got it to the surface, others pulled it up so Xavier could pose for a photo.

Most crevalle jack weigh in anywhere from three to 20 pounds, so Xavier’s fish was a big haul. Not only that, but it fell just eight pounds, eight ounces short of the world record. That award was given to another 12-year-old down in Florida by the International Game Fish Association back in 2021.

Congrats to Xavier on his cool catch!

