Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine! | 7/16AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Sunday morning Texoma! We’re seeing a disturbance move across Texoma which is proving showers and thunderstorms to part of the area. The heaviest of rain and most thunder/lightning is confined to those in north Texas with a few isolated rain showers across southwest Oklahoma. Rain/storms/ clouds will eventually exit as we head into the afternoon. Look for a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs in the low 90s for most. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph.

A ridge of high pressure that is currently set up to our west will slowly shift eastward over the next couple of days. This high pressure is going to eliminate any/all rain chances and returns hot weather to the forecast for several days.

Monday morning will start in the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly clear skies. As the day goes on we’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the triple digits to low 90s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tuesday will be hot, sunny and dry. Highs in the triple digits for all locations, plenty of sunshine on tap and breezy southwest winds at 15 to 25mph giving us some relief to the heat. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be a similar weather day to Tuesday with wind gusts only in the mid 20s and sustained south winds at 10 to 15mph. We’ll see some clouds build into Thursday but highs will still remain in the triple digits. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

The ridge of high pressure starts to weaken and retreats back west allowing for a cold front to move in by the end of the week and a series of disturbances allowing for multiple chances for rain after Friday.

Have a great Sunday! -LW

