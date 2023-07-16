Say hello to hot temperatures and high humidity | 7/16PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A ridge of high pressure that is currently set up to our west will slowly shift eastward over the next couple of days. This high pressure is going to eliminate any/all rain chances and returns hot weather to the forecast for several days.

Some short-term models are showing isolated showers this evening but I do expect that most will stay dry under mostly clear skies. Monday morning will start in the upper 60s to low 70s. As the day goes on we’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the triple digits to low 90s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tuesday will be hot, sunny and dry. Highs in the triple digits for all locations, plenty of sunshine on tap and breezy southwest winds at 15 to 25mph giving us some relief to the heat. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be a similar weather day to Tuesday with wind gusts only in the mid 20s and sustained south winds at 10 to 15mph. We’ll see some clouds build into Thursday but highs will still remain in the triple digits. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

The ridge of high pressure starts to weaken and retreats back west allowing for a cold front to move in by Friday morning and a series of disturbances allowing for multiple chances for rain also starting on Friday.

We’ll cool off into the mid 90s during the afternoon with northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. High temperatures will struggle to reach the 90 degree mark on Saturday as highs will stay in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Light southeast winds.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

