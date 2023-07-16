Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Say hello to hot temperatures and high humidity | 7/16PM

Say hello to hot temperatures and high humidity
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A ridge of high pressure that is currently set up to our west will slowly shift eastward over the next couple of days. This high pressure is going to eliminate any/all rain chances and returns hot weather to the forecast for several days.

Some short-term models are showing isolated showers this evening but I do expect that most will stay dry under mostly clear skies. Monday morning will start in the upper 60s to low 70s. As the day goes on we’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the triple digits to low 90s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Tuesday will be hot, sunny and dry. Highs in the triple digits for all locations, plenty of sunshine on tap and breezy southwest winds at 15 to 25mph giving us some relief to the heat. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be a similar weather day to Tuesday with wind gusts only in the mid 20s and sustained south winds at 10 to 15mph. We’ll see some clouds build into Thursday but highs will still remain in the triple digits. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

The ridge of high pressure starts to weaken and retreats back west allowing for a cold front to move in by Friday morning and a series of disturbances allowing for multiple chances for rain also starting on Friday.

We’ll cool off into the mid 90s during the afternoon with northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. High temperatures will struggle to reach the 90 degree mark on Saturday as highs will stay in the upper 80s. Light northeast winds.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Light southeast winds.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight...
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight | 7/15 AM
12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
The building division warns homeowners of the risks of repairs to solar equipment.
City of Lawton Building Division warns homeowners with solar systems to check installation agreements
A single vehicle rollover wreck blocked off a residential street in Northwest Lawton late this...
Single-vehicle rollover blocks off Ridgecrest in Northwest Lawton
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine!
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine! | 7/16AM

Latest News

Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine!
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine! | 7/16AM
A round of storms expected tonight, but conditions dry out to begin next week | 7/15 PM
A round of storms expected tonight, but conditions dry out to begin next week | 7/15 PM
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight...
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight | 7/15 AM
More storms tonight and into the weekend
More storms tonight and into the weekend | 7/14PM