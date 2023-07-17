Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

1-year-old struck, killed by truck after wandering away from 17-year-old babysitter, troopers say

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and...
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and into a road in Milton Township.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Julia Bingel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 1-year-old boy died Friday evening after he wandered away from his 17-year-old babysitter and was struck by a vehicle, troopers said.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and into a road in Milton Township.

The 17-year-old babysitter did not know the child had left the house, troopers said.

The child was struck by a pickup truck on Township Road 73 just before 8 p.m.

The boy was flown by helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital where he died the following day.

Troopers said the 43-year-old driver of the truck and the passenger in the truck were not injured.

The death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine!
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine! | 7/16AM
After a year of work and donations, Jackson County finally memorializes nine fallen officers...
Jackson County unveils First Responder Memorial
It was a bittersweet ceremony this afternoon on Fort Sill, as loved ones of the 2nd Battalion,...
Fort Sill holds ceremony to send off ‘Deep Strike’ into deployment
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight...
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight | 7/15 AM

Latest News

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett speaks on Sunday, July 16, 2022, in Hampton, Ga, while...
Mother says man who killed 4 people in Georgia needed mental help for years but refused treatment
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion...
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
Illustration by James R. O'Neil
THIS DAY IN OKLAHOMA HISTORY: In 1863, the Battle of Honey Springs takes place
A portion of I-44 and H. E. Bailey is closed to repair happening until spring of 2024.
Intermittent lane closures begin on I-44, H. E. Bailey for road rehabilitation
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York,...
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy