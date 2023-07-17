Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says

Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.(An Errant Knight / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEWICK, Wash. (Gray News) – A 4-year-old died after choking on what was believed to be a hot dog at a Costco in Washington state earlier this month, according to Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

The child was just a few days away from her 5th birthday, KNDU reported.

Leach said several people at the store saw what happened and tried to use life-saving measures to keep the little girl alive.

EMS personnel removed food from the girl’s mouth before she was taken to the hospital where she died.

No autopsy is scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old Xavier Hennessee reeled in a 50 pound fish, just shy of a world record.
Lawton 12-year-old hooks massive fish, just shy of world record
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine!
Morning showers & thunderstorms with afternoon sunshine! | 7/16AM
After a year of work and donations, Jackson County finally memorializes nine fallen officers...
Jackson County unveils First Responder Memorial
It was a bittersweet ceremony this afternoon on Fort Sill, as loved ones of the 2nd Battalion,...
Fort Sill holds ceremony to send off ‘Deep Strike’ into deployment
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight...
Scattered showers expected throughout the day, and another line of storms moves through tonight | 7/15 AM

Latest News

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Stores see increase in ticket sales ahead of estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot
File - The child was taken to a hospital in Chicago with injuries including multiple facial...
Boy thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival
Illustration by James R. O'Neil
Battle of Honey Springs
Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of a pandemic and a streaming revolution
How to avoid rental fraud scams
Red flags to look for amid spike in rental scams