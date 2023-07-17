Bus driver recruitment amps up ahead of the first day of school

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School bus drivers are in high demand in school districts across the country and Lawton Public Schools is no different.

Advertising for bus drivers is a year round task for school districts, but this time of year it picks up in an effort to have enough bus drivers for the start of the school year.

“We have 77 routes that run 6 times a day,” says Chief Operations Officer for LPS Jason James.

“77 routes goes for our high school, then they get our middle school, and then come around and do all of elementary. We have around four to five thousand students a day (that) ride buses to and from school and to all of the activities that we have.”

LPS is offering a workshop for those who are wanting to be certified, but they should meet the requirements.

Before showing up to the workshop, one should have with them a Commercial Drivers License permit with with passenger and school bus endorsements, all of which can be found through Service Oklahoma’s website under the CDL Endorsements & Restrictions section.

