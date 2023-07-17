Dry pattern settles in to Texoma to begin the week | 7/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We have lots of rain so far this July, but that will stop for a bit this week as dry conditions settle into the area. This morning temperatures will start in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with south winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will climb back into the low triple digits after only reaching the 90s the past few days. Humid air is also expected over Texoma, which means heat index values may climb as high as 110 degrees in the late afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue a similar pattern with afternoon highs reaching over 105 on both days. Skies will also continue to remain mostly sunny during this time. This is due to an upper-level ridge that will bring a high-pressure system over the central United States. These high-pressure systems act to block any severe weather from occurring. However, this high-pressure system will be short-lived and is expected to shift back west after Wednesday.

As our upper-level ridge shifts back west after Wednesday, we will begin to see the return of a similar weather pattern we have seen for the majority of July. A cold front will move through the area Thursday night, which will bring both rain chances and cooler air back to the region. The front is expected to stall somewhere in north Texas on Friday, which will cause multiple potential days for rain in Texoma. Weather models are still not in agreement on the exact details for rain at the end of the week, but isolated rain does appear possible on Friday, and widespread rain is possible on Saturday. We will keep you updated as we move closer.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

