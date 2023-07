LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Roy Rodrick joins 7News to show off this Friday’s very friendly and hyper Furry Friend. This week’s friend is a Boston Terrier mix who is roughly 9 months old.

Rodrick said the puppy he brought last week, along with several of her siblings, are still up for adoption.

